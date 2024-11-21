Leaders in Chitipa District are urging the Ministry of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare to update the Unified Beneficiary Register (UBR), warning that the reliance on outdated data could jeopardize the effectiveness of social welfare programs like the Social Cash Transfer Programme (SCTP).

Speaking during a visit by the Parliamentary Committee on Governance, Assurance, and Public Sector Reform, Chitipa District Council’s Director of Planning and Development, Smith Mnenula, stressed the urgent need for current and accurate beneficiary data.

He explained that the UBR, based on data collected in 2018/2019, may contain errors that risk excluding vulnerable households or benefiting undeserving ones.

“Our district’s target is 5,555 households, and we’ve already enrolled 5,123. However, the current database could have inclusion and exclusion errors. To ensure fairness and efficiency, it is crucial to update the UBR,” said Mnenula.

Responding to these concerns, Nwazi Mnthambala, Principal Secretary for Finance and Administration in the Ministry of Gender, confirmed that efforts to improve the database are underway. “We are validating and updating the UBR through a phased approach. With the help of our partners, we aim to create a reliable system that ensures our programs reach the right people,” she said.

The SCTP, funded by the German government through KFW, plays a key role in fighting poverty, promoting education, and reducing malnutrition in Chitipa. However, stakeholders agree that accurate data is critical to maximizing its impact.

This renewed focus on data management highlights the importance of evidence-based planning in ensuring that social support programs truly benefit the communities they aim to serve.