Former Malawi Leader Joyce Banda, who is also the People’s Party president, has called on people in the country to get registered in the current Voter Registration in readiness for the 2025 General Election.

Banda made the call at Malemia Primary School in Zomba, where she went to register for the voter roll.

She, therefore, urged all the eligible voters to go in large numbers to get registered as phase 2 Voter Registration winds up on Friday, November 22.

Banda bemoaned the absence of NRB officials in some registration centres in Zomba in the first days of the voter registration, saying this discourages some prospective registrants from registering with the bureau for national IDs.

“Let the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) extend the registration period to allow more people to get registered, as many people failed to get registered in the first days due to the absence of NRB officials in the registration centres,” she added.

Joyce Banda went to Malemia School to get registered along with her husband, retired Chief Justice Richard Banda, and her daughter Edith.