Bonafide United Transformation Movement (UTM) members have expressed their utmost discontent and disappointment with the outcome of the just-ended UTM elective conference, which was held in Mzuzu City on the 17th of November 2024, saying the presidential results raised serious suspicions that the process did not reflect the true wishes of the party membership.

The concerned members have found the absence of the party’s founding members, Newton Kambala, Patricia Kaliati, and Chidanti Malunga, among others, in key positions as unacceptable and altering the fundamental character of the UTM.

The citizens say the sudden and drastic changes in the party leadership have left many UTM members feeling betrayed urging the party to investigate and address the concerns of the party’s grassroots as they reflect on the legacy of the late Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

Writing in a statement, the concerned citizens say Dr Chilima, if he was alive, would have never allowed this to happen.

The UTM elective conference vote results have been reported manipulated, and there were alleged DPP sympathizers who made their way into the convention room and subsequently took part in the voting processes posing as UTM delegates.

The concerned bonafide UTM members are demanding a transparent investigation into the alleged vote manipulation and DPP sympathizer’s infiltration, asking the party to provide a clear explanation and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

“We urge you to address our concerns within 7 days, and failure to do so will compel us to seek court intervention to ensure justice is served,” reads the statement in part.

The UTM elective conference has become the second after that, which was held by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Lilongwe, linked to allegations of vote manipulation when the lights were deliberately switched off during vote counting processes.

In the MCP elective convention, Simplex Chithyola Banda, who was poised to win the Secretary-General position, had his hopes dashed by the last-minute attempt by Richard Chimwendo Banda, who won the elections to the dismay of the delegates.

During the convention in Mzuzu, Dalitso Kabambe scooped over 600 thousand votes, beating Patricia Kaliati, Newton Kambala and Mathews Mtumbuka, who got surprising 21, 26 and 22 votes, leaving many party members in disbelief.

Writing on his Facebook page, Mathews Kapanda said the way Kabambe articulated his issues resonated well with the masses, saying he tried to make sure that his agenda was put across to reach out to the masses beyond delegates.

Kapanda said Kabambe spent a lot by buying airtime on radios; he travelled across the political regions to make sure that his message was well understood, which convinced the delegates to vote for him massively

“Dr Kabambe explicitly told the delegates issue-based, where is the problem emanating from, and how it can be fixed, the wise can see why he got 600 plus votes,” he said.