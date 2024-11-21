Next week, the Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) will kick off its highly anticipated Flag Week campaign, a significant event aimed at promoting awareness of disability rights and the recently passed Persons with Disabilities Act.

This annual campaign, which includes a major fundraising drive, is crucial for supporting nationwide programs and services for people with disabilities.

Harriet Kachimanga, MACODA’s Public Relations Officer, has said this year’s focus will be on informing the public about the new Persons with Disabilities Act.

The Act outlines specific responsibilities for duty bearers, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the rights of individuals with disabilities are respected and upheld.

The 2024 Flag Week will be celebrated under the theme “Empowering Disability Rights: Paving the Way for an Inclusive Malawi towards Malawi 2063,” marking a bold step forward in creating a more inclusive society for all.