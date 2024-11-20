The CCAP Blantyre Synod has reminded security agencies that it’s their noble and constitutional duty to protect all citizens regardless of their political party affiliations, noting with great concern that the Police have failed to arrest thugs that terrorized and disrupted peaceful demonstrations in Lilongwe on the 13th November 2024.

The Synod has observed that law enforcement agencies have failed to provide maximum security to the general public thereby compromising their professionalism that instead of siding with the citizens to give them protection, they are being seen siding with the thugs against peaceful demonstrators.

This is contained in a Pastoral Letter the Synod has released dated 18th November 2024, signed by Reverend Anderson Jester Juma Chulu (General Secretary) and Reverend Dr. Humphreys Zgambo (Synod Moderator).

In the Pastoral Letter, the Synod says it has noted with regret that political violence and intolerance have become the order of the day saying it is quite disturbing to note that perpetrators of violence have been left scot-free.

The Synod has appealed to all political party leaders on both sides of the divide to desist from hate speeches which fuel violence and from using young men, mostly unemployed, for their selfish ends, expressing optimism that the country’s leadership will address the concerns with the urgency they deserve.

It has also expressed its grave concern over the discontinuation of some corruption cases involving high-profile individuals, including those linked to businessman Zuneth Sattar, saying this is raising a lot of questions than answers and casts doubts on the Government’s commitment and zeal to end corruption in the country.

The Synod has expressed its concern with persistent fuel scarcity in the country, observing that this seems to be no end in sight, asking the Government to provide sustainable solutions to the situation so that this problem can be addressed once and for all.

It says there is a lack of drugs and medicines in public hospitals, saying the situation has contributed to needless deaths among the people, urging the government to prioritize the provision of medicines in all public hospitals.

“The Synod is reiterating its commitment to working with the government in addressing the socio-economic challenges besetting the country,” reads the Pastoral Letter In part.

The CCAP Blantyre Synod has finally encouraged its members in all congregations to register to vote for the forthcoming 2025 General Elections, urging all of their members to take advantage of the ongoing Voter Registration exercise if they vote.