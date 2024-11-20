Construction of a new operation theatre at Chintheche Rural Hospital in Nkhata Bay has reached an important milestone, with 25% of the work now completed.

The project, which is part of a broader effort to improve healthcare services in the area, is expected to greatly enhance medical care for residents of Senior Chief Malanda’s jurisdiction.

During a sit, Nkhata-Bay District Commissioner Rodgers Newa expressed optimism about the progress, highlighting the project’s crucial role in boosting local healthcare.

He emphasized that once completed, the new theatre will strengthen the hospital’s surgical capacity, reducing the need for patient referrals to other facilities.

“We are here to assess progress and address any concerns from the community,” said Newa.

“The quality of the work and materials used thus far gives us confidence that this will be a valuable addition to our healthcare infrastructure.”

The operation theatre, once operational, will significantly improve patient care, and Newa assured that the project would be closely monitored to ensure its timely completion.

According to the construction engineer from CLADS, Mwiza Mkandawire, the project is on track to meet its original completion date of December 3, 2024.

However, due to initial delays from site adjustments, the team is working extended hours and adding extra shifts to make up for lost time.

“We are committed to finishing the project on schedule and will do everything necessary to ensure that happens,” Mkandawire said.

Community leaders, including Olive Banda, chairperson of the local project committee, and Spencer Khuni, Chintheche Ward Councillor, also voiced their support for the project.

The new operation theatre is expected to serve not only Chintheche but also surrounding districts, strengthening healthcare services across the region.

The Malawi Government, through the National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC), is funding the project, which is estimated to cost K365,894,948.87.

With continued collaboration, this new facility will significantly improve healthcare access for the local community.