Since its founding in Malawi, the Quadria Muslim Association is preparing for its first-ever elective conference, marking a pivotal moment in its history.

This announcement came from Grand Mufti Muhamed Yali Yadeya, the association’s interim chairperson, during a key gathering focused on reshaping the organization’s governance framework.

The meeting’s primary goal was to finalize a new constitution, aligning it with a recent High Court directive.

Yadeya emphasized that adopting the updated constitution represents more than just legal compliance—it lays the groundwork for enhancing the association’s role in advancing development projects across Malawi.

By creating a stronger organizational foundation, the Quadria Muslim Association aims to better serve its community and contribute to national progress.

The upcoming conference is expected to bring new leadership and ideas, further solidifying the association’s place in Malawi’s socio-religious landscape.

By Flora Banda