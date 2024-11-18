The Malawi National Football Team (The Flames) registered their first win in the final match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they defeated Burkina Faso 3-0 at Bingu National Stadium on Monday afternoon.

After earning their first point last week away to Burundi, Kalisto Pasuwa made several changes to the side that drew 0-0 by including Patrick Mwaungulu, Lloyd Aaron, Gomezgani Chirwa and, Nickson Mwase for John Banda, McDonald Lameck, John Banda and Dennis Chembezi.

From the onset, the Flames made their intentions known with a high-pressing football, but they were yet to make serious attempts at goal.

17 minutes into the match, Mwaungulu delivered an excellent cross from a freekick into the box to Richard Mbulu, who headed over the crossbar.

The Flames looked more confident as they passed the ball around into the transition, but they lacked the finishing composure in front of goals.

The hosts finally made a breakthrough in the 26th minute in a brilliant fashion. A Yankho Singo’s pass to Mwaungulu saw the winger laid a grass-cutting pass to Gabadinho Mhango, who released a thunderous shot to beat the opposition’s shot-stopper into the net, 1-0.

This goal was a wake-up call to the visitors who started pressing for an equaliser, but Ousmane Camara’s shot was well saved by William Thole.

With 44 minutes played, Mhango should have doubled his tally with his stunning long-range attempt that missed the goal mouth with an inch, and that was all for the half.

After the recess, the visitors started the final half on a high note by pressing from all angles in search of a goal to unsettle the hosts.

Lassana Traore caused more havoc, but breaking a four-man defence led by Charles Petro proved futile as the hosts protected Thole’s goal with everything to maintain their lead.

But the hosts doubled their lead in another brilliant way. A cross from Aaron met the powerful header of Richard Mbule, who slotted home from close range 2-0.

Soon, the scoreline was beyond Burkina Faso’s reach as Aaron turned from a provider to a scorer with a clinical finish in the 61st minute.

The midfielder won the ball from Nasser Djiga before beating Farid Ouedraogo to the bottom corner, 3-0.

Pasuwa brought in Lloyd Njaliwa for Mbulu in the 76th minute. At the other end, Traore made a brilliant run into the box before his shot was blocked by Petro for a corner kick, which was easily dealt with by Thole.

Pasuwa brought in Maxwell Paipi for Singo in the 80th minute, while Chawanangwa Kaonga came in for Wisdom Mpinganjira in the 86th minute.

Mwaungulu almost registered his name on the scoresheet when his long-range shot hit the post, and from the rebound, Aaron saw his shot well-blocked.

In the additional minutes, Thole made a brilliant save to keep his second clean sheet in two games, and in the end, Malawi beat Burkina Faso for the first time in the last eight games.

Before the match, the opponents had a good run over Malawi with five wins and two draws, but this result means their clean record over the Flames is over.

Despite the win, Malawi won’t be part of the Afcon finals in 2025 after their poor start to the qualifying campaign with four straight defeats.

The Flames have finished the campaign with four points from six games.