Mzimba District Hospital is facing accusations of negligence in its maternity ward, with claims suggesting this may have led to preventable deaths of mothers and newborns.

Dorothy Phiri, a resident, shared her heartbreaking story, blaming the hospital staff for the loss of her grandchild. She explained that her pregnant daughter-in-law was in labour but received no help from the health workers on duty. Despite pleading for assistance, her cries were ignored as the staff reportedly focused on other tasks.

Phiri also reported witnessing other alarming incidents that same day. She claimed to have seen three women give birth in the hospital corridors without any medical help, highlighting what she believes is a pattern of neglect in the facility.

Dr. Angel Mwaungulu, the District Medical Officer, has acknowledged the allegations and confirmed an ongoing investigation in partnership with the ombudsman. The investigation aims to uncover the truth and address the issues raised.

However, some members of the community have expressed concerns about the fairness of the inquiry.

They argue that since the hospital’s staff is part of the investigating team, impartiality might be compromised.

The allegations have sparked calls for accountability and better healthcare services for expecting mothers in Mzimba.