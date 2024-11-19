A devastating fire destroyed Makolo Hardware and General Dealers in Mzimba on the afternoon of November 18, 2024. The store, owned by Abubakar Mwamadi, was engulfed in flames despite efforts to save it.

The fire broke out around 3:00 PM, spreading rapidly before help could arrive. By the time the incident was reported to the Mzimba Police, the shop was already consumed by the blaze.

Firefighters from Raiply Malawi Limited, along with police officers, responded quickly and managed to extinguish the fire. However, most of the stock, including iron sheets, cement bags, and mattresses, was destroyed. The total value of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Mzimba police spokesperson Maria Banda told Malawi24 that no one was injured.

“The owner and employees safely left the building, and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing,” she said.

Abubakar Mwamadi, the owner of the destroyed shop, hails from Mkambili Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi, in Mangochi District.