The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has announced plans to hold peaceful demonstrations on Thursday, November 21, 2024, to force authorities to address the ongoing fuel crisis and concerns over the voter registration exercise.

CDEDI, in collaboration with like-minded civil society organizations and patriotic Malawians, is demanding the resignation of Minister of Energy Hon Ibrahim Matola and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Henry Kachaje.

The organization blames them for orchestrating the longest-ever fuel crisis.

“The unprecedented fuel crisis is now threatening the survival of millions of Malawians in general and has also taken a toll on the local manufacturing industry, resulting in the low-revenue collection on the part of the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and soon this is likely to translate into massive job losses,” reads part of CDEDI statement.

Additionally, CDEDI is calling for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to suspend the ongoing voter registration exercise until Smartmatic, a firm under investigation for bribery in the Philippines, leaves the country. The organization cites concerns over the firm’s credibility and ethical standing.

The demonstrations will commence at the Lilongwe Community Ground at 09:30hrs, proceeding via Mchesi, Kamuzu Central Hospital, and ending at the Capital Hill main entrance. CDEDI emphasizes that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right and has notified the Lilongwe District Council for proper planning purposes.