In a thrilling development, Malawi’s football sensation Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated for the coveted 2024 Beyond Development Dubai Globe Soccer Best Women’s Player award.

Chawinga, the fearless captain of Scorchers, has earned her spot among an impressive list of 20 female nominees, including football powerhouses Lauren James, Grace Geroyo, Mayra Ramirez, and Lucy Bronze.

Currently ranked 16th in the world, Chawinga’s nomination is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for the beautiful game.

And she is not slowing down! Chawinga recently scored her sixth goal of the season in Olympique Lyonnais’ dominating 11-0 win over Saint-Ettienie in the French Women’s League.

This nomination comes hot on the heels of Chawinga’s recent nomination for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award, further solidifying her position as one of the world’s top female