The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to respecting the cultural and religious practices of all Malawians. Specifically, the MEC highlights that Muslim women are not required to remove their hijabs during the voter registration process.

In a statement, MEC emphasized the importance of accommodating religious attire, such as the hijab, worn by some women as part of their faith. The Commission assured that women wearing hijabs will not be required to remove them during the registration process.

However, to ensure accurate and identifiable photographs for the voter register, registrants may be asked to adjust their hijabs to make their facial features visible from the chin to the forehead.

“The MEC is committed to ensuring that the registration process does not infringe upon or violate the religious or cultural practices of any individual,” MEC states. The only request made will be for the registrant to adjust the hijab so that the entire face, from the chin to the forehead, is unobstructed for the photograph.”

MEC also addressed concerns that some individuals may have been pressured to remove their hijabs entirely or subjected to practices that contravened this directive. The Commission assured the nation that such incidents do not align with its official position or operational guidelines.

As the body mandated to oversee the electoral process in Malawi, MEC is dedicated to upholding practices that reinforce trust with the public. All registration officers have been trained to conduct the process in a manner that respects the rights and beliefs of all registrants.

The commission’s efforts to accommodate Muslim women’s hijabs during voter registration demonstrate its commitment to promoting inclusivity and respect for diversity in the electoral process.