In a small community, a compassionate individual known as 10May has embarked on a noble mission: to support the inmates of Maula Prison.

Driven by the belief that many prisoners lack assistance from the outside world, 10May has initiated a donation drive that aims to collect essential items for those behind bars.

“As the days pass, the response from the community has been heartwarming. 10May has already gathered a variety of donations, including clothes and a generous monetary contribution of MK71,000 from well-wishers,” said 10May whose real name is Tendai Malata

The collection effort is set to continue until Christmas Eve, with plans to distribute the items during the festive season. Alongside clothing, the initiative seeks to provide healthy supplies, educational materials, games, and sports equipment—items that can help uplift the spirits of the inmates.

What makes this initiative even more remarkable is 10May’s commitment. Using personal funds, they are arranging transportation to collect donations from local contributors.

In a surprising show of solidarity, some individuals from distant regions have even sent materials via courier, demonstrating a shared dedication to the cause.

But this is just the beginning. 10May envisions ongoing donations to continue supporting marginalized individuals long after the holiday season.

Discussions with various organizations have begun, and there is an openness to forming partnerships that can amplify the impact of this charitable effort.

The motivation behind 10May’s initiative is deeply personal. Having spent time behind bars, they have heard countless stories of inmates who have faced unjust circumstances, often without the support of lawyers or families.

These experiences ignited a determination to make a difference.

With each donation received, 10May is reminded of the power of compassion and community.

They firmly believe that even the smallest acts of kindness can change lives. As the holiday season approaches, the call for support resonates louder than ever, inviting all Malawians to join in this heartfelt mission to bring hope and assistance to those who feel forgotten.