In a move aimed at bridging the educational gap and fostering a conducive learning environment, Needy Students Aid (NESA), a non-governmental organization, has rolled out an initiative to provide essential school supplies to underprivileged primary school students.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, NESA visited Ligowe Primary School in Thyolo district, where over 100 needy students received vital school necessities, including writing materials.

Gift Banda, Vice President of NESA, said the donation is aimed at motivating primary school students to remain in school despite their challenging circumstances.

“Our mission is to bail out students from the temptation of dropping out of school for lacking school necessities such as writing materials. We believe that every child deserves an education, regardless of their background,” said Banda.

Banda also appealed to the business community to collaborate with NESA in supporting this noble cause. “We urge the business community to join hands with us in supporting these needy students. Together, we can make a difference in their lives,” he added.

The organization’s efforts are crucial in ensuring that underprivileged students in Malawi have access to the resources they need to succeed in their education.