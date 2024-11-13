Misozi Chanthunya’s life sentence for the 2010 murder of his Zimbabwean girlfriend, Linda Gasa, has been upheld by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) in Arusha, Tanzania.

This decision solidifies his conviction and ensures that he will remain in prison.

Chanthunya, convicted in 2020 for the brutal crime, appealed the ruling to Malawi’s Supreme Court in 2021, claiming his trial had been unfair.

Linda Gasa

When his appeal was rejected, he turned to the AfCHPR, seeking not only his release but also compensation for what he believed were violations of his right to a fair trial.

However, after careful review, a 10-member panel of judges at the AfCHPR found no errors in the legal process followed by the Malawian courts and upheld the original judgment.

The ruling has been hailed as a crucial victory for justice by Frank Namangale, spokesperson for Malawi’s judiciary, who emphasized its importance for the country’s legal system.