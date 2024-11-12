In a bold move to ensure quality education, the Ministry of Education has terminated the services of 51 contractors for failing to meet construction standards and deadlines.

Secretary for Education, Associate Prof Mangani Chilala Katundu, confirmed the decision on Monday, citing the negative impact of delays and substandard work on the education sector.

Chalala Katundu noted that the terminated contracts had hindered educational progress, exacerbating infrastructure shortages and compromising academic achievement. Specifically, classroom blocks, residences, laboratories, and other essential facilities were affected.

He emphasized: “Delays impacted students’ learning environments, compromising academic achievement. The ministry’s decisive action demonstrates a commitment to quality education and accountability.”

Katundu highlighted that the ministry’s action demonstrates its commitment to quality education and accountability. “The ministry will maintain its commitment to quality education, strengthening oversight and enforcement of construction contracts.”

The ministry has further urged local contractors to work with due diligence and up to the standards that satisfy both parties to avoid such instances occurring again in future.

This move is part of the ministry’s broader efforts to address systemic issues hindering quality education. By taking decisive action, the Ministry of Education is prioritizing students’ learning environments and supporting Malawi’s sustainable development and education.