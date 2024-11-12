The recent article published by Maravi Post claiming that former President Arthur Peter Mutharika postponed his voter registration due to illness has raised eyebrows and sparked outrage among supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to Shadrick Namalomba, spokesperson and DPP’s national publicity secretary, “These allegations are baseless and malicious, aimed at tarnishing the image of our esteemed former President.”

Contrary to the claims made in the article, President Mutharika is, in fact, in excellent health and has been actively engaging in various activities. Just last week, he visited two constituencies in Machinga, where he distributed food items to those in need.

Namalomba: That’s a lie.

Moreover, he is scheduled to grace the opening of the DPP orientation workshop for newly elected NGC members this Friday and the DPP fundraising dinner the following day.

Namalomba further emphasized, “It’s unfortunate that some media outlets are being used to peddle false information. We urge the public to disregard such malicious reports and instead focus on verified sources*”

The article’s claims about President Mutharika’s health are unfounded.

The source cited in the article is unknown and unverified, raising questions about the credibility of the information presented.

As a responsible media outlet, it’s imperative to verify information through reputable sources before publishing.

In this case, the writer failed to do so, instead relying on unconfirmed reports and hearsay.

“We call upon the writer to retract the article and issue an apology to President Mutharika and the DPP,” Namalomba stated.

“Let’s focus on promoting factual and unbiased reporting, rather than spreading misinformation and propaganda,” Namalomba concluded.

By Twink Jones Gadama