Edith Kachale Banda, who is the daughter of former President Joyce Banda, says traditional leaders and the people of Zomba Malosa want her to represent the constituency as their Member of Parliament.

Banda said she accepted the call to serve them and expressed a desire to fairly represent them in Parliament, adding that she knows the development aspirations of the people of Malosa better.

“I’m a daughter of the area,” she

said, adding that she was born into a family that has the welfare of the people of Malosa at heart such that her membership in parliament will mean a continuation of the mission to develop the area further.

She disclosed that she already started serving the people of Malosa through various ways and means such as constructing houses for the elderly, women’s economic empowerment, promoting technical and entrepreneurship among the youths

She pledged to facilitate a lot of development activities at Zomba Malosa once elected as MP and will use the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to initiate a lot of projects that shall transform the constituency, citing the construction of health facilities and school blocks, on top of supporting needy learners, and students trace education.

“I will also ensure the promotion of irrigation farming to ensure people in Zomba Malosa have food throughout the year,” she said, adding that she will also reach out to the food insecure households with food while supporting community-based child care centres and primary schools with the school feeding programmes.

She therefore, encouraged people at Zomba Malosa to go for voter registration as Zomba is in the second phase of registration in readiness for the 2025 Tripartite General Elections.

One of the traditional leaders at Zomba Malosa, who opted for anonymity, said it is true that traditional leaders and other people in the area approached her so that she should contest for the parliamentary seat.

He added that they were compelled to request Banda because of her caring spirit towards the needy and her developmental consciousness.

He observed that Zomba Malosa is lagging behind in terms of development hence requesting her to come to their rescue.

He then thanked her for distributing maize and flour to the needy who had no food to eat.