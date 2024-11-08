Silver Strikers Football Club has formally complained to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), alleging that Panthers FC fielded ineligible players in their recent Castel Challenge Cup match.

The complaint centres around two players, Taniel Mhango and Aggrey Msowoya, whom the Central Bankers claim previously played for Ekwendeni United and Mhuju teams, respectively, in the same tournament.

FAM’s Director of Competition and Media, Gomezgani Zakazaka, confirmed receiving the complaint to the local media, stating, “We are looking into the matter in line with the rules and regulations of the competition.”

Andy Chiphwanya, Panthers FC team manager, has defended his team against the allegations of fielding ineligible players. Although yet to receive formal notification, Chiphwanya expressed confidence in his team’s regulatory compliance.

“We signed Taniel Mhango from (Mighty) Tigers under the Mpira Connect platform in 2023 and, therefore, we are surprised to hear that he played for Ekwendeni United in the same tournament this year,” reacted Chiphwanya. “Similarly, we signed Msowoya from Kadona Stars through the Mpira Connect.”

The contentious match saw Panthers FC edge Silver Strikers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday, after the teams were deadlocked 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes, thereby knocking Silver Strikers out of the Castel Challenge Cup.