Former President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, has voiced concern over the widespread hunger affecting many households across the country.

Writing on his Facebook page after visiting communities affected by hunger in Machinga district on Thursday, Mutharika highlighted that people in the country are struggling for food up to the point of eating buffalo beans.

“I took a moment to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Machinga District, who are enduring the unimaginable hardship of hunger—a deprivation of the fundamental right to life, as enshrined in our constitution.

“It is heartbreaking to see that people have been forced to rely on buffalo beans—an inedible option for humans—as their last resort to survive. This desperation reveals the depth of the struggle they face daily,” said Mutharika.

He added that during his tenure, he ensured that no Malawian would suffer from hunger, and his government worked tirelessly to ensure the country’s food security.

“What I’ve witnessed in Machinga is a stark indication that the current leadership has abandoned the people. In this day and age, no Malawian should have to experience hunger or suffer due to the lack of affordable food.

“I have assured the people in Machinga that no one in our country should be forced to eat buffalo beans due to lack of maize or unaffordable food prices. I am committed to working alongside every Malawian to end hunger, to lobby with development partners and agencies, and to ensure that such hardship never happens in our land again,” he explained.

Mutharika has however encouraged all Malawians to register so that they exercise their right to vote and safeguard the integrity of their choice.

“Let us bring back proven leadership that puts the people first. Malawians, together we can build a future where hunger is a thing of the past,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Former president distributed maize to the affected families in the district.