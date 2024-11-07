In a groundbreaking move, the Parliament of Malawi is this month set to hold its sitting outside the chamber for the first time ever.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, the National Assembly will convene at Dedza Stadium in Dedza District. This unprecedented event is part of the “Parliament Week” celebrations, aimed at enhancing public awareness of Parliament’s functions and operations.

In a statement, Catherine Gotani Hara, Speaker of the Parliament of Malawi, said the Parliament Week, scheduled to take place from November 18 to 22, 2024, will feature various activities, including pavilions, a street parade, and the historic sitting at Dedza Stadium.

Gotani Hara is expected to officially launch Parliament Week on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe. The launch will commence at 9:00 a.m. with a parade from Area 18 Interchange.

The activities marking Parliament Week will conclude on Friday, 22nd November 2024, with a donation of assorted items to Malingunde School for the Blind.

Parliament Week is organized in collaboration with esteemed organizations, including the United Nations Development Programme, Save the Children Malawi, Centre for Civil Society Strengthening, the Parliamentary Support Program, and the African Institute for Development Policy.