In a highly anticipated event, Malawian artists Nepman and Saint are set to perform together for the first time in the United States.

Scheduled for November 30, 2024, at Mishawaka in South Bend, Indiana, and again on December 7, 2024, in Seattle, Washington, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between the Malawian diaspora and their homeland.

Phil Mwanza, Director of Pounder Entertainment, explained the selection of these artists, citing Nepman’s stage presence and dominance as key factors. He stated, “Well deserved.

Saint

The same applies to Saint.” Mwanza emphasized the mission of the event, which is to align the diaspora with developmental initiatives in Malawi, providing vital information on resources such as banks and building materials.

Mwanza acknowledged the challenges faced by the diaspora, noting that many find it difficult to discuss serious issues like family financial disputes.

“It’s hard to talk to the diaspora unless it involves entertainment,” he said, highlighting that many are busy with work and shifts.

The events aim not only to entertain but also to encourage Malawian musicians and expose them to a broader audience.

In expressing his enthusiasm, Nepman shared his gratitude for this opportunity, stating, “I will do everything possible to showcase the talent that God has given me.”

He humorously added that he hopes to impress the newly elected President Trump, affirming that “Malawi has talent.”

The organizers have plans for future events, though they are keeping details under wraps for now. Mwanza hinted at the potential for new artists to emerge in the coming months, saying, “A lot can happen in three months.”

This concert series represents both an opportunity for Malawians abroad to enjoy fresh musical talent and a platform for emerging artists to shine on an international stage.