A recent Afrobarometer survey, conducted as part of Round 10, has revealed that 8 out of 10 Malawians believe the Office of the Vice President should be abolished. This finding reflects widespread public sentiment regarding the relevance and value of the role in Malawi’s political landscape.

The survey results come at a time when Malawi is facing numerous economic challenges, with many citizens calling for reduced government spending and increased efficiency.

Respondents indicated that eliminating the Vice President’s Office could be a step toward reducing government expenditures and redirecting resources toward critical areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Afrobarometer, a well-regarded research network that gauges public opinion across Africa, conducted the survey to understand Malawians’ perspectives on governance and public office utility.

The high percentage in favour of abolishing the Vice President’s role suggests a growing frustration with perceived inefficiencies and an increasing demand for accountability from government institutions.

This sentiment also raises questions about the future of Malawi’s political structure and the potential for reforms aimed at creating a leaner and more responsive government. Political analysts argue that if public opinion continues to lean this way, Malawi’s policymakers may need to consider structural reforms to align with the desires of the populace.

As Malawi heads toward the 2025 general elections, these findings could influence political party platforms and voter expectations, particularly around issues of government size and fiscal responsibility. The Afrobarometer report highlights the pressing need for officials to address citizens’ concerns about the cost of governance and the value delivered by various public offices.

The survey results underscore the importance of continued dialogue on governance reform in Malawi, especially as the nation grapples with economic challenges and the need for more effective public service delivery.