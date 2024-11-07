The Ministry of Health says Malawi is doing well in the fight against HIV/AIDS following the achievement of the 95-95 target.

This was disclosed during this year’s Joint Annual Review (JAR) which is happening in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event, Secretary for Health Samson Mndolo said that as a Ministry, they have made progress as far as the HIV and AIDS fight is concerned.

According to Mndolo, the country’s target is that by 2030, HIV and AIDS should no longer be a public health threat, and with the measures they have put in place, this will be possible.

“As a country, we have achieved the 95-95 targets. However, when we dig deeper, we find out that some subsections of the population are not doing well. So in terms of men, we are at 93 per cent, and in terms of children from 0 to 14 years, we are around at 87 per cent, and that’s why we need more efforts,” said Mndolo.

Mndolo also noted that as a country, we need sustained efforts. That’s why they are having this review to find out the areas they have done well and areas that need improvement.

Speaking on behalf of the health donor group (DHG), Susanne Meltl, Deputy Head of Cooperation, German Development Cooperation, said the Ministry of Health has made big strides and managed to integrate the contribution of the top ten donors within the health sector into One Plan and One Budget to realize its HSSPIII annual health priorities.

“This step helped indeed both the Ministry and the donor community to critically review the allocation of resources and potential duplication of efforts. The Ministry is also commended for its leadership to develop a national framework for aligning Global Health Initiatives behind one national plan and government systems, the Lusaka agreement,” she explained.

The theme of this year’s annual health sector review is “Achieving Universal Health Coverage Through Integrated Health Care Models and Sustained Community Health Management in Malawi”.

This theme aligns with the country’s Vision Malawi 2063, the National Health Policy 2018, the Health Sector Strategic Plan III (HSSPIII) 2023-2030 and the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goal 3.