The Central Management Committee of the People’s Development Party (PDP) has appointed Blessings Nsona as the new Regional Governor for the Shire Valley Region, replacing Kondwani Chiutsi, who has resigned from both the position and the party citing personal reasons.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Rhodes Msonkho confirmed Chiutsi’s resignation in a statement, expressing gratitude for his service and contributions to the party and region. Msonkho explained that Nsona’s appointment aligns with Section 9, Subsection 7 of the Party’s Constitution.

“Hon. Blessings Nsona brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the values and vision of the PDP,” Msonkho stated. “His proven leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the Shire Valley Region make him an ideal candidate for this crucial role.”

The party, founded by Kondwani Nankhumwa, is confident that under Nsona’s leadership, the region will continue to thrive, making significant strides in development and political engagement.