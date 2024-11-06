Education Minister Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima recently highlighted the Ministry of Education’s efforts to boost girls’ access to quality education.

Speaking at the opening of Jalira Girls Secondary School in Rumphi district, she celebrated the new school as part of a broader plan to create educational opportunities for girls across the country.

Funded by Korean donors and the Shaping Our Future Foundation, Jalira Girls Secondary School is the eighth school to be built specifically for girls.

This facility is designed to provide a focused, supportive environment for their learning journey.

She explained that giving girls access to education benefits future generations, as educated women are more likely to advocate for their children’s education, contributing to the nation’s development.

She acknowledged the challenges that girls often face in accessing education and emphasized the government’s intention to provide additional support to help them overcome these obstacles.

While the focus of this school is on supporting girls, Minister Wirima made it clear that the government is equally committed to ensuring educational opportunities for both boys and girls.