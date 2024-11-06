The sudden demise of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader Saulosi Klaus Chilima in June this year has sparked a fierce battle for control within the party, with his family and the party engaging in a bitter dispute over the ownership of multiple vehicles.

At the heart of the controversy are 28 vehicles, which Chilima’s family claims as personal property, citing sentimental value.

However, UTM officials counter that the vehicles were purchased using party funds, including loans from banks and individuals, making them party assets. A senior UTM official, who wished to remain anonymous, emphasized that if the family wants to claim ownership, they must also agree to settle the outstanding loans.

The dispute has taken a dramatic turn, with both sides exchanging accusations and threats. In a bold move, Chilima’s family has locked seven vehicles in a safe compound, sparking allegations from UTM members that they are prioritizing personal interests over the party’s well-being.

Some UTM officials believe that if Mary Chilima, the widow of Chilima, takes over the party leadership, the ownership dispute will be resolved naturally.

However, this proposal has received negative feedback so far.

The battle over vehicle ownership is a microcosm of the larger struggle within UTM.

As the party navigates this critical juncture, resolving the dispute will require a delicate balance of personal, party, and public interests.

Chilima’s passing created a power vacuum within UTM, with various factions vying for control.

His family, who were instrumental in his rise to leadership, now find themselves at odds with party officials.

The 28 vehicles at the center of the dispute were purchased during his tenure as party leader.

While his family claims they were bought for personal use, UTM officials argue that they were acquired using party funds.

As the dispute continues to simmer, UTM officials are calling for a resolution that prioritizes the party’s interests.

With the party’s future hanging in the balance, finding a solution that balances personal, party, and public interests is crucial.

The outcome of this dispute will have far-reaching implications for UTM’s future.

By Twink Jones Gadama