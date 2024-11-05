The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is trying to increase voter registration by meeting with local leaders in Senior Chief Mkumbira’s area.

They held a meeting at the Mkumbira Resource Centre, bringing together traditional and religious leaders to talk about the next phase of voter registration, which will begin on November 9, 2024.

MEC wants these leaders to help get their communities involved in registering for the General Elections, which are set for September 16, 2025.

The hope is that these leaders will encourage many people in their communities to register to vote by sharing how important it is.

Similar meetings are happening throughout the district to educate leaders about the registration process so they can pass the information along to their communities.