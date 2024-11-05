Water Aid says there is low funding in the water, sanitation and hygiene sector and this is affecting their progress.

This was disclosed in Mponela during a media training organised by Water Aid.

According to the Head of Policy and Communications at Water Aid, Chandiwira Chisi, low funding for water and sanitation systems makes it difficult for rural people to access portable water.

He added that the country is struggling to meet its WASH targets despite having a policy framework in place.

“This is basically affecting access to clean water. So if the people can not access water sanitation and hygiene, then we bring the risk of disease outbreaks and disease outbreaks will require the Ministry of Health to provide medication which is very expensive and if you look at the cost of treating waterborne diseases like this the cost is higher than just maintaining functionality of these systems,” said Chisi.

Chisi also noted that there is a need for maintenance of wash infrastructure if the country is to attain Sustainable Development Goal number 6.

”You will agree with me that most water systems are in a state of disrepair. We are talking of water points that have been constructed, but some of them are not functioning; actually, the non-functionality rate is quite high, and this is a death trap for community members.

The WASH budget has increased from 49 billion Kwacha (2023/24) to 200 billion Kwacha (2024/25) but still falls short of meeting 2030 SDG targets. UNICEF recommends an annual budget of at least $259 million.

In her remarks, WASH Media Forum Chairperson Meclina Chirwa commended Water Aid for organising media training, saying this will help journalists to write good stories about Wash.

She then urged Wash media members to be proactive when reporting on Wash issues.