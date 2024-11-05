A group of concerned Malawian citizens under the banner “The People Power Movement” has expressed deep apprehension over the government’s decision to allocate MWK2,701,085,480 for a mausoleum in honour of the late Gwanda Chakuamba.

While acknowledging Chakuamba’s significant contributions to the nation, the citizens question the timing of this substantial expenditure amidst pressing national crises, including food insecurity, fuel shortages, and healthcare shortages, urging the Malawi government through the Ministry of Local Government, Unity, and Culture to reconsider the decision.

Gwanda Chakuamba’s mausoleum

“We believe that the resources allocated for this mausoleum could be better utilized at this critical time to address these urgent issues that directly impact the lives of Malawians,” said Edwards Kambanje and Oliver Nakoma, group leaders. “Prioritization is key to sustainable governance.”

The group recommends reallocating the funds to address pressing national needs, specifically purchasing maize to alleviate food insecurity, resolving the fuel shortage to restore economic productivity, and procuring and distributing essential medical supplies to improve healthcare outcomes.

The citizens emphasize that a government that fails to prioritize people’s needs is “more or less like a Dead Government.” They stress that honouring the past is important, but ensuring a better future requires addressing the pressing challenges people face today.

In essence, the concerned citizens urge the government to reassess its priorities and allocate resources towards addressing the most pressing needs of the Malawian people.