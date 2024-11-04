Deputy Minister of Health Halima Daud has called on people across the country to walk away from myths and misconceptions which prevent them from using Mosquito nets.

Daud made the call on Monday in Balaka when she was presiding over the official launch of the 2024 Insecticide Treated Net Distribution campaign and the commemoration of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) malaria week.

She highlighted that Malaria remains a huge burden in the country, calling for concerted efforts among various stakeholders in the country to effectively deal away with the disease by the year 2030.

“Malaria remains a huge health problem in Malawi with everyone at risk. In 2023, as a country, 6.4 million cases were recorded with a total of 1,670 deaths,” said Daud.

She further disclosed that Malaria contributed to 25% of all out-patient Department attendance, 10% of all admissions and 12% of the deaths among all causes of deaths, creating a huge workload for health workers and pressure on drugs at all health facilities.

Speaking during the same event, USAID/Presidential Initiative on Malaria resident advisor Dr.Janell Routh reiterated the U.S. government’s unwavering commitment towards the fight against malaria in the country.

“Let me take this opportunity to reaffirm the U.S. government’s commitment to the fight against Malaria in Malawi. Over the past two decades, the United States has been steadfast in the fight against Malaria.

“Through PIM, we have made significant investments to support Malawi’s efforts to reduce the burden of Malaria,” she said.

Since 2006, the U.S. government has provided financial and technical assistance to the Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Control Program—which includes almost $400 million to support Malaria prevention and control activities, according to Routh.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed optimism that the country will completely eliminate Malaria by 2030.

Speaking on behalf of the WHO country representative, Dr Michael Kayange said the country is making significant strides in the fight against the disease.

He said: “Cases of Malaria and also deaths related to the disease are dropping down continuously every year in the country—which is a positive thing as we look towards eliminating the disease by 2030. However, there is a lot that we need to do as a country to achieve that target.”

The Ministry of Health, with support from the Global Fund, has procured 11.7 million insecticide-treated nets across the country, which will be distributed to a target population of 19.6 million people.

According to the WHO report, over 250 million people suffer from Malaria globally per annum.