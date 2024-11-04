Tomorrow, people in the US will vote to choose their 47th President, with Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in close competition.

This election is seen as one of the tightest races for the White House in many years. Trump and Harris have worked hard to win over voters, especially in important swing states. To become President, a candidate must get at least 270 electoral college votes.

Recent polls suggest that the final result will likely come down to seven key states: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

In North Carolina, Trump spoke to supporters, criticizing Harris, saying she lacks vision and ideas, and only blames him for various problems.

Meanwhile, Harris, speaking at a rally in Michigan, promised to work toward ending the conflict in Gaza, bringing hostages home, and ensuring both Israel’s security and dignity for Palestinians.

Harris also highlighted her vision for a new kind of leadership in America, promising to fight for the people and make healthcare a right for everyone, not just a privilege.

The United States has two main political parties: the Democratic and the Republican.

If Kamala Harris wins tomorrow’s election, she will make history as the first female president of the United States.

In most states, polling stations will open between 7 am and 9 am local time.