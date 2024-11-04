In Mzimba, a 27-year-old man identified as Lovewell Singini has been arrested for pretending to be a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer and stealing K10 million from the locals by promising to recruit them.

According to Mariah Banda, the Mzimba police spokesperson, Lovewell posed as a military recruiter and promised families he could secure jobs for their children in the army—for a fee.

“Lovewell’s arrest on November 2, 2024, followed reports from locals in Andrea Jere village who were suspicious of the recruitment and training sessions he was hosting,” Banda said.

Several victims, including Hamilton Charles, Wanangwa Mazunda, Kenneth Sichawo, and Beatrice Shonga—all 24 years old and from Mzimba, through their parents, paid Lovewell large sums of money, trusting he would help them join the military.

Lovewell reportedly posed as an officer from Moyale Barracks and even organized training sessions in the village, which raised further suspicions among residents.

During his arrest, police found various items used in his scheme, including forged documents with Moyale Barracks stamps, a toy rifle, camouflage clothing, and other supplies for the fake training.

He now faces charges of impersonating a public officer and obtaining money through false pretences. He is expected to answer for charges related to impersonation and forgery.