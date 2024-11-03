Police in Limbe are keeping in custody three men identified as James Masiye,26, George Magwaya,32, and Mike Kachamba, 41, for allegedly committing an offence of having sexual intercourse with a minor contrary to section 138(1) of the Penal Code.

According to Limbe Police PRO, Aubrey Singanyama, police investigations reveal that during the month of May 2024, In Bangwe township, James Masiye ( also known as Rasta) met the 15-year-old victim who was on her way to her grandmother’s place and he lured her into his house where she spent three days and had sexual intercourse all that while.

“It is further revealed that during the month of June 2024 in the same area, George Mangwaya also persuaded the victim into his house, where she spent one night and had sexual intercourse with him,” he explained.

Singanyama added that the minor was also sexually victimised by Mike Kachamba during the month of October 2024 in the same area, who enticed her into sexual intercourse by offering her a plate of food in his clothing shop.

According to Singanyama, the victim was later assaulted by the suspect’s wife who caught them soon after the act in the shop.

“The matter was reported to the Mpingwe Police unit, where officers issued a medical referral letter to the victim, and results from Limbe Health Centre came out positive.

“Limbe Police investigations led to the arrest of the trio upon being revealed by the victim who is currently expectant,” said Singanyama.

The suspects admitted to having committed the offences and are currently in custody pending court trial.

Mike Kachamba hails from Lemu village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre district, whilst James Masiye hails from Matewere village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district and George Magwaya is from Matope village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulo district.