Malawi’s Eastern Region Commissioner of Police, Babra Mchenga Tsiga, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring effective policing during the official opening of the Chanthunya Police Unit on November 1, 2024.

The event, attended by Senior Chief Inkosi Chanthunya, Lindian Resources Limited CEO Alwyn Vorster, and other stakeholders, highlighted the significance of community involvement in maintaining security.

Commissioner Tsiga praised Lindian Resources Limited for donating the police unit, stating that the Malawi Police Service values partnerships that prioritize security.

She urged communities around Chanthunya to take ownership of the unit and avoid vandalism during disputes between police and community members.

“The construction and donation of the Chanthunya Police Unit is a generous gift to the people of Balaka and Chanthunya Community, enhancing security in the area,” said Alwyn Vorster, CEO of Lindian Resources Company.

Senior Chief Inkosi Chanthunya appreciated the company’s efforts, noting that the police unit will tighten security, but also requested police staff houses and additional manpower.

Commissioner Tsiga reiterated the police’s commitment to working with partners to ensure peaceful living conditions in the area.

Balaka Police Station Officer In-charge Senior Superintendent Dan Sauteni assured continued security provision and collaboration with local partners.

Effective policing through collaborative efforts is not a new concept.

Research has shown that community policing, which involves organizing collaborative events and fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and communities, can significantly reduce crime rates.

By engaging in community activities, police departments can build trust and improve communication with citizens.

In Malawi’s context, collaborative policing can be particularly effective in addressing local security concerns.

By working together, law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and organizations can identify and address underlying issues driving crime.

The opening of the Chanthunya Police Unit marks a significant step towards enhancing security in the region.

With continued collaboration and community involvement, Malawi can move closer to achieving its goal of providing total security for its citizens.

By Twink Jones Gadama