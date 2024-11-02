UTM’s Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, has officially thrown her hat into the ring, expressing interest in vying for the party’s top seat.

She submitted her nomination papers and paid the required K10 million fee, which is half the amount required for male contestants, as the party offers a 50% discount on nomination fees for women and youth.

Kaliati, accompanied by her supporters, arrived at the nomination centre, signalling her readiness to contest for the UTM presidency.

This development is significant, especially considering the recent passing of former Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was also the UTM party leader ¹.

It’s worth noting that Kaliati has been in the news recently regarding her alleged involvement in Chilima’s death, with some reports suggesting she played a role in the events leading up to the plane crash.

However, these claims have not been substantiated, and Kaliati has not publicly addressed them.

As the UTM party prepares for its leadership elections, Kaliati’s candidacy is expected to generate significant interest and debate.

Her experience as Secretary General and her understanding of the party’s inner workings may give her an edge in the contest.

However, the road ahead will likely be challenging, and Kaliati will need to navigate the complex web of party politics to emerge victorious.

By Twink Jones Gadama