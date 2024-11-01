The Commission of Inquiry into the June 10, 2024, aircraft accident that claimed the lives of Malawi’s Vice President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and eight others, is calling on the public to share any information they may have about the tragedy.

The Commission, established by President Lazarus Chakwera, invites members of the public who may have relevant information about what happened prior to, during and after the aircraft accident to come forward and provide oral or written testimony.

“The Commission has commenced its work and calls on members of the general public who may have relevant information about the aircraft accident, to come forward and present the information to the Commission on what they know or heard or understand in respect of the accident,” reads part of the statement signed by Justice Jabbar Alide, Chairperson of the Commission.

Alide, through the state, further urges the public to submit information in any language through oral testimony in person to the Commission on an appointed date or written submissions bearing the person’s contact details by Monday, November 11, 2024.

The Commission says it will conduct inquiries in Mzimba from November 4-9, Zomba from November 11-14, Blantyre from November 15-16 and Lilongwe from November 18-23, 2024.

President Chakwera established the Commission of Inquiry to investigate the tragic aircraft accident that claimed the lives of Chilima and eight others, following intense public pressure for transparency and accountability.