The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Kalisto Pasuwa as the Malawi National Football Team (Flames) interim coach.

According to the statement, Pasuwa, a 2023 quadruple-winning coach, will be deputised by Silver Strikers’s Peter Mponda.

“The Committee resolved to approve the recommendation to appoint an interim Technical Panel comprising of Kalisto Pasuwa as a head of the technical panel, Peter Mponda as first assistant coach, and Prichard Mwansa as second assistant coach,” reads the statement.

FAM has also appointed former Flames coaches Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi Senior as the technical advisors.

According to FAM, the Committee decided to hire the new panel on an interim basis considering the upcoming engagements of the team.

Pasuwa is poised to take over on a permanent basis once the team concludes the remaining two games in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

FAM fired Patrick Mabedi on Tuesday following Malawi’s poor performance in the qualifiers in which he lost all four games.

He lost 3-2 at home to Burundi, 3-1 away to Burkina Faso, and two back-to-back defeats to Senegal, in which the first leg ended 4-0 before completing a double with a last-minute 1-0 win at Bingu National Stadium.