Matthews Mtumbuka, aspiring to be United Transformation Movement’s presidential candidate, made a compelling appeal to Malawians on Wednesday, urging them to reject “recycled politicians” in next year’s elections.

Speaking at the UTM office in Lilongwe, where he submitted his nomination papers, Mtumbuka emphasized the need for fresh leadership with innovative ideas to address the country’s challenges.

Addressing UTM members ahead of the party’s November 17 meeting, Mtumbuka highlighted the importance of choosing capable leaders with a clear vision, asserting that such individuals would strengthen the party and prepare it for success in the 2025 elections.

He explained his presidential aspirations by stressing that Malawi needs a leader who can act as a “Chief Executive Officer” to tackle its pressing social and economic issues, bringing the energy and skills necessary to drive meaningful change.