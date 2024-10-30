Four opposition parties—the UTM, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and United Democratic Front (UDF)—have raised concerns about the handling of the voter registration process by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

In a joint statement read by UDF Vice President Ibrahim Elias, the parties criticized MEC for starting the registration process without adequately informing the public and without ensuring party representatives were accredited to observe at registration centres.

The opposition parties expressed frustration over what they termed as a lack of transparency in MEC’s approach to voter registration. One primary concern was that the registration process began before a thorough public awareness campaign, potentially impacting voter turnout and the accuracy of the voter list.

Additionally, they highlighted that MEC had not issued accreditation for party representatives, a step they argue is essential for guaranteeing fairness and transparency in the registration process.

The statement further criticized the National Registration Bureau (NRB), noting that NRB personnel were not present at registration centers, despite a recent court ruling requiring their involvement.

This absence, the parties argued, could hinder the accurate recording of voter details and compliance with legal standards, ultimately affecting the credibility of the upcoming election.

The opposition parties are now calling on MEC and the NRB to address these issues urgently. They demand that MEC suspend the registration process until all parties are adequately briefed, accredited, and NRB staff are reliably stationed at registration centers.

The concerns raised by the opposition parties underscore the challenges facing Malawi’s electoral process as the country heads towards its next general election. Transparency, public awareness, and adherence to legal procedures remain crucial for ensuring that every citizen’s right to vote is protected and that the electoral process maintains public trust.