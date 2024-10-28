The bail hearing for former Minister Patricia Kaliati has been adjourned until 4 PM, with the court set to make a ruling later this afternoon. Kaliati, a prominent figure in Malawian politics, appeared in court earlier today to seek bail after recent legal issues brought her under judicial scrutiny.

The morning proceedings saw Kaliati’s defence team argue in favour of her release, presenting a case for her eligibility for bail and highlighting her longstanding commitment to public service.

However, the prosecution raised objections, expressing concerns that she might interfere with ongoing investigations if released.

Supporters gathered outside the courthouse as the case progressed, showing solidarity with the former minister. Her detention has stirred considerable debate among the public, with some asserting that the charges against her are politically motivated, while others call for justice to be pursued without bias.

The ruling scheduled for 4 PM is expected to shed light on the immediate future of Kaliati’s legal battle, with significant interest from both political observers and citizens across the country.