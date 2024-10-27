The Reach Out and Touch Foundation, a women-led charitable organization, has extended a helping hand to the elderly women in the Bangwe area, supplying essential goods to improve their daily lives.

This act of generosity supported 30 elderly women under the guidance of Isaac Jomo Osman, who also serves as Blantyre’s deputy mayor.

Emmanuella Longwe, the foundation’s secretary, expressed the group’s dedication to fulfilling its vision of aiding vulnerable communities.

“Our mission goes beyond this single donation. We support many people in need, including covering school fees for children. Today’s contribution is a part of that commitment,” Longwe noted.

Isaac Jomo Osman, a passionate advocate for elder care, established the foundation in 2013 to uplift and assist the elderly.

“Helping those in need, especially the elderly, is essential for a meaningful life. Being old should never mean being overlooked,” Osman shared.

He also acknowledged the significance of Bangwe’s involvement in this charitable event, a first for the area.

The donation, valued at 1.2 million kwacha, included items such as water tanks, vegetable oil, soap, soya pieces, sugar, salt, and more.

The foundation, which currently supports 83 elderly individuals, continues to strive for social impact by focusing on those who are often left behind.