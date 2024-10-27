In a heartwarming visit that underscored the power of community, members of the Association for Women in Media (AWOME) from the Northern Region gathered at Upendo Children’s Village in Mzuzu, not just to offer gifts, but to connect with the children and gain insight into their lives.

Florence Mukisi, Director of Upendo Children’s Village, was moved by the visit, describing it as a pivotal moment for the village.

Mukisi emphasized that while donations are vital, the presence of supportive role models and empathetic listening is equally transformative for these children, many of whom have faced challenging beginnings.

She pointed out that counselling support is essential, as it addresses underlying emotional struggles that can if neglected, lead to higher suicide rates among youth.

Mayamiko Nyirenda, a member of the Association for Women in Media (AWOME) in Mzuzu, shared her reflections on the visit, acknowledging the resilience of the children.

She spoke about how creating an environment that fosters open communication and belonging can empower these young individuals, helping them navigate challenges and find a place within their community.

Through initiatives like this, AWOME seeks to bridge emotional and material support, uplifting a generation that carries the potential for change.