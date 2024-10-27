Zomba Diocese of the Catholic church distributed maize flour and maize seeds to 450 families at Namitembo Parish in response to current hunger in the area.

Zomba Diocese, Vicar General Fr. Bernard Chipole said the Catholic Church was deeply touched by the plight of people who are affected by hunger in many parts of the country, saying this was the reason the Zomba Diocese decided to provide the support.

Fr. Chipole, who represented Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima, advised the recipients to make good use of the relief items and further appealed that they should not sell the maize seeds.

The Vicar General further appealed to the recipients to plant the seeds so that they would have a better yield next year.

Fr. Chipole acknowledged the drought but appealed to the affected people to keep praying and have faith in God as saviour and provider of their daily needs.

” I thank Bishop Chaima for deciding to mobilise this support that we are distributing here. This shows he cares for the needy,” he said.

One of the recipients, Laiki Phiri, expressed gratitude for the flour and the seed.

He appealed to organisations and people of goodwill to also reach out to people at Namitembo with relief items as people in the area are struggling for food.