Success Private Secondary School in Mzuzu proudly honoured its exceptional student, Innocent Khonjera, for his remarkable achievement in the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams after scooping 12 points, making himself one of the school’s top performers.

His dedication and hard work have not only led to personal success but also set a high standard for his peers. Innocent’s achievement reflects the quality of education and support provided by Success Private Secondary School.

As the school community celebrates this milestone, he serves as an inspiration to current and future students, demonstrating that with perseverance and commitment, excellence is achievable.

At the event, Managing Director James Singini emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of hard work among students and staff. He announced a program to reward students excelling in the Junior Certificate and MSCE, as well as recognizing outstanding teachers.

“We are here today to celebrate our students’ achievements in the recent MSCE exams. Students from Community Day Schools face numerous challenges, from disruptions at home to shortages of learning materials. The success of a community school like Success Private in competing with government schools is a significant accomplishment,” he said.

He affirmed the school’s commitment to continue recognizing high achievers and exploring ways to support students on their journey to university.

Khonjera attributed his success to listening to teachers and putting God first.

“Hard work, listening to teachers, and faith are the keys to achieving my goals. I plan to attend a public university to pursue Health Science, and the K1 million that I have received, will help cover my university expenses. I hope to improve health services in my home village, where many struggle to access quality care,” he explained.

Nkhonjera, 21, is the first student to receive the award. The school currently accommodates 500 Form 4 students, reflecting its commitment to quality education and student success.