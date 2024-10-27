After Meeting President Lazarus Chakwera where he received a VVIP treatment before his music concert on Saturday at Civo Stadium, Burning Spear refused to perform one of his popular songs, “Not Stupid”, a development that surprised the fun seekers who attended the show.

The song is well known for its powerful message against bad governance. The song also criticizes leaders for disregarding promises made to the people.

Last night, the Jamaican reggae legend Burning Spear performed at Civo Stadium, and it was a great show with an amazing performance from the legend.

However, a lot of people were very disappointed when the legend failed to perform his two popular songs, “Identity” and “Not Stupid.”

One of the fans at the event said he came to the show to witness Burning Spear performing those two songs, and he was disappointed with what happened.

On his arrival on Thursday Burning Spear was given VVIP treatment from State House. Chakwera also called the legend at State House, and this might be the reason why he did not perform those songs.

“They told us things will be better. They told us things will be cheaper,” the song says. This is what Chakwera promised Malawians, but what is happening now is totally different. Malawians are in hell.

Chakwera made a promise to Malawians that when voted into power, he would take Malawians to Canaan, but what is happening is contrary to the promise he made as Malawians are suffering due to the high inflation rate under his leadership.