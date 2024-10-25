The ongoing power struggle within the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party reached a new level of tension, as UTM leader Michael Usi and the party’s central committee clashed over the scheduling of a key meeting.

Yesterday, Usi announced the postponement of the central committee meeting, which was set to take place today in Lilongwe.

He explained that the decision was made due to the recent arrest of UTM’s General Secretary, Patricia Kaliati, asserting that such developments made it inappropriate to proceed as initially planned.

Usi also denied any internal discussions that could lead to rescheduling the meeting.

However, in a conflicting account, UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala stated this morning that the meeting would, in fact, go ahead.

According to Njawala, senior party officials convened late last night and agreed that despite the challenges, the meeting should proceed as originally scheduled.

This statement directly contradicts Usi’s declaration, fueling speculation about internal disagreements within UTM’s leadership ranks.

The dispute underscores the growing rift between Usi and some members of the central committee, creating further uncertainty about the party’s direction at a critical time.