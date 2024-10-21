Details have emerged that Cyclone Freddy survivors in Balaka district are still struggling to get back to their feet and in a bid to arrest some of the challenges, the Churches Action in Relief and Development (CARD) has embarked on a one-year project aimed at empowering 400 households in the area of sub-Traditional Authority Phimbi in the district.

Speaking when briefing members of the District Executive Committee (DEC), CARD project Assistant for the Humanitarian Crisis Response in Southern Africa project, Idah Bernadette Ngwena said the area was one of the most hit such that people were left destitute after the cyclone robbed them their valuable properties including maize fields, livestock and other household items.

According to Ngwena, households affected will be supported with various start-up farm inputs for rain-fed agriculture, winter cropping, irrigation kits and local chickens.

“Our focus is that we want to see to it that people should recover from the effects of the cyclone and, most importantly, be food secure,” said Ngwena.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Balaka District Council, Chris Nawata expressed optimism that the project will help in transforming the lives of people affected.

CARD will implement the one-year-long project with K211 million in financial support from the Gemarny-based Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe and will be implemented in Group Village Headmen Muluma, Naweta and Chitsinkha.

Just like in other parts of the country, last year’s devastating cyclone caused havoc in Balaka district, with over 51,000 households affected.