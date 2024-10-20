Re-elected President of the Poetry Association of Malawi (PAM), Robert Chiwamba has expressed his excitement about the opportunity to serve a second term, emphasizing that it will enable him to complete various initiatives launched during his first term.

Chiwamba, speaking to Malawi24, said he is determined to advance the association and strengthen its presence, especially in the digital age.

“I’m delighted to continue as president, as it gives me the chance to finalize key projects that were started in my first term,” Chiwamba said. One of these initiatives involves working with the Cooperate Fund to encourage primary school students to write poems about natural disasters. “This is an important project that will be completed during my second term,” he said.

Chiwamba noted that his first term was primarily focused on establishing a solid foundation for PAM, which included amending its constitution. Now, he believes the association is positioned to achieve its broader goals for the benefit of Malawian poetry.

Looking ahead, he outlined his vision for PAM’s future. “This term, we are committed to rebranding PAM and embracing digital platforms. We plan to establish a strong presence on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media channels so that more people can engage with and recognize PAM’s work,” he explained.

Additionally, PAM is seeking to collaborate with the private sector to organize poetry competitions, which would help to raise the profile of poetry in Malawi.

Despite the positive outlook, Chiwamba acknowledged the challenges PAM faces, particularly with limited financial resources.

“We currently rely on membership fees of K5,000, which is insufficient. However, I am grateful to Reunion Insurance, the Copyright Fund, and others for their support,” he explained.

Chiwamba also encouraged young poets to remain active and to use social media and radio platforms to promote their work. “It’s important that our young poets get their voices heard and contribute to the poetry scene in Malawi,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, PAM’s Vice President, Daniel Zabuloni, pledged to work closely with Chiwamba to advance the association’s objectives and support poets across the country.

In the recent elections, several other key positions were filled: Arthur Muongola was elected General Secretary, with Chikumbutso Kaliyati serving as Vice General Secretary. Charles Membe was appointed Treasurer General, Raphael Sitima took the role of Director of Fundraising, Kenneth Khondiwa became Director of Publicity, and Milca Kanyenda was named Director of Women’s Affairs.

Together, the newly elected leadership team is optimistic about continuing PAM’s growth and supporting the poetry community in Malawi.